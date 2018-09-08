Mo Salah: Liverpool forward scores twice as Egypt beat Niger

Salah has scored 37 goals in 60 appearances for Egypt

Mohamed Salah scored twice, provided two assists and missed two penalties as Egypt beat Niger 6-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Liverpool forward saw a first-minute spot kick saved but quickly set up Marwan Mohsen for the opener.

Ayman Ashraf slid in a second before Salah had another penalty saved, but this time poked in the loose ball.

Salah headed in a fifth after setting up Salah Mohsen before Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny completed the win.

Salah could have had a hat-trick but Mohsen over-hit his pass to the forward, who was faced with an open goal towards the end of normal time.

It was the perfect start for new coach Javier Aguirre, who replaced Hector Cuper after Egypt's exit from the World Cup.