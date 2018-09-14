Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez scored for Mexico against Uruguay during the international break

TEAM NEWS

Wolves could be without forward Raul Jimenez, who sustained a muscle injury on international duty with Mexico.

Portuguese winger Ivan Cavaleiro, who is yet to play this season due to a back injury, remains sidelined.

Ben Gibson could make his Premier League debut for Burnley, as he nears a return following an abdominal problem.

Stephen Ward is a doubt with a foot injury, after he was taken off in the second half of the Republic of Ireland's Nations League loss to Wales.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Iandennisbbc: Burnley will hope the international break has been a beneficial one to recharge their batteries, having already played 10 games.

To put that into context, it's a quarter of the games they played during the entire campaign last season, in a matter of weeks.

During the international break, Gareth Southgate highlighted the diminishing numbers of English players getting game time in the Premier League, but Burnley lead the way with a league-high 68% of home-grown players used so far.

Sean Dyche will hope those players can rediscover the form that served them well early last season, with excellent results at places such as Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton, because the Clarets are winless in nine Premier League games.

Wolves will not want the international hiatus to halt momentum from their victory at West Ham, as they seek to end their longest-ever run at Molineux without a top-flight victory.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is the type of game that Burnley did well in last season and they showed then that they are capable of getting a positive result out of it.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v actor Mark Wahlberg

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won both of their previous Premier League meetings with Burnley, under Mick McCarthy in 2009-10.

Burnley are unbeaten in four encounters with Wolves (W2, D2), their longest sequence without defeat since a run of five matches in 1970.

Wolves could go three consecutive home games without winning against Burnley for the first time since 1952.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are currently on a club-record run of 14 homes games without victory in the top flight (D4, L10).

However, they have only lost two of their 28 home games under Nuno Espirito Santo, winning 18 and drawing eight.

Wolves' victory against West Ham last time out was a first in the top flight since beating QPR in 2012, a run of 18 games.

It was also their first clean sheet in five league matches.

They could draw four consecutive top-flight home fixtures for the first time since 1969.

Burnley