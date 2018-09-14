Everton v West Ham United

Everton's Seamus Coleman sustained a stress fracture to his foot on international duty with the Republic of Ireland

TEAM NEWS

Everton are facing an injury crisis with nine players set to be sidelined for the visit of West Ham, along with the suspended Richarlison.

Seamus Coleman, Idrissa Gueye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are among those likely to miss out, although attacking midfielder Bernard could return.

West Ham have no new injury concerns but Manuel Pellegrini may shuffle his squad in search of a first win.

Long-term absentees Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Both teams should be seeing this one as a huge opportunity.

For Everton, to maintain their unbeaten start under Marco Silva, against a team that seems to be struggling to adapt to their own new manager. For West Ham, to get their first points under Manuel Pellegrini, against hosts who'll be missing a raft of regulars.

It is surely too soon to be discussing the Chilean's future, but if it comes to five defeats to start the season for the first time in the Hammers' history, the sound of alarm bells will be deafening.

It's Pellegrini's 65th birthday on Sunday. His 66th year starts with Premier League games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton are still unbeaten and have been playing all right but will feel they have dropped points - in their home draw with Huddersfield last time out, or away at Wolves, for example. I think they will win on Sunday but there are much tougher tests to come.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v actor Mark Wahlberg

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are undefeated in 18 of the last 20 Premier League meetings with West Ham, winning 12 and drawing six.

The Toffees have won more Premier League matches (24) and scored more goals (80) against West Ham than any other team.

West Ham could win consecutive top-flight matches versus Everton for the first time since 1972-73.

Everton

Everton are unbeaten this season but have won only once, despite leading in three of their four matches.

They have scored four Premier League goals from set-pieces this season - more than any other side - but have conceded five, also the most in the top flight.

The Toffees have lost just once in 10 league fixtures at Goodison Park (W5, D4), a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City in March.

Marco Silva's teams have failed to keep a clean sheet in 15 consecutive Premier League matches, since Watford's 3-0 victory at Newcastle in November 2017.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been directly involved in more goals for Everton than any other player since the start of last season, scoring 11 and assisting six.

Theo Walcott has scored six goals versus West Ham, his best return against any Premier League team.

West Ham United