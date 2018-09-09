UEFA Nations League - Group B1
Ukraine1Slovakia0

Ukraine 1-0 Slovakia: West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko scores winner

Andriy Yarmolenko
Andriy Yarmolenko scored three goals in 18 appearances for Borussia Dortmund after joining the Bundesliga side in August 2017

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko scored the only goal as Ukraine beat Slovakia in the Nations League in Lviv.

The 28-year-old, a £17.5m signing from Borussia Dortmund in July, converted a penalty on 80 minutes past Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

It is the winger's first goal since scoring in Dortmund's German Cup defeat by Bayern Munich in December 2017.

Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine have won both games in Group B1, also defeating Czech Republic 2-1.

Since his arrival in east London, Yarmolenko has appeared from the bench in all four of West Ham's Premier League fixtures, with his only start coming in the Hammers' Carabao Cup victory over League One side AFC Wimbledon.

With 36 goals from 79 caps for his country, the former Dynamo Kiev man is second only to national team manager Shevchenko on Ukraine's list of all-time scorers.

Line-ups

Ukraine

  • 12Pyatov
  • 22Karavayev
  • 5Burda
  • 20Rakitskiy
  • 2Matvyenko
  • 6StepanenkoSubstituted forSydorchukat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Marlos
  • 8MalinovskiySubstituted forZinchenkoat 71'minutes
  • 10KonoplyankaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forTsygankovat 78'minutes
  • 18Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 1Boyko
  • 3Kravets
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 9Seleznyov
  • 13Tsurikov
  • 14Buyalskiy
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 16Sydorchuk
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 19Makarenko
  • 21Danchenko
  • 23Lunin

Slovakia

  • 23Dubravka
  • 4Satka
  • 3Skrtel
  • 14Skriniar
  • 15HubocanBooked at 16mins
  • 19KuckaSubstituted forGregusat 78'minutes
  • 22Lobotka
  • 20Mak
  • 17Hamsik
  • 7WeissSubstituted forRusnákat 70'minutes
  • 11NemecSubstituted forDudaat 65'minutesBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 1Kozácik
  • 2Valjent
  • 5Gyömbér
  • 6Gregus
  • 8Duda
  • 9Pacinda
  • 10Rusnák
  • 12Sulla
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 16Mazán
  • 18Sabo
  • 21Duris
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamSlovakia
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Ukraine 1, Slovakia 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ukraine 1, Slovakia 0.

Booking

Serhiy Sydorchuk (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card.

Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mykyta Burda (Ukraine).

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Jan Gregus.

Offside, Slovakia. Milan Skriniar tries a through ball, but Martin Skrtel is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mykola Matvyenko with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Martin Skrtel (Slovakia) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Attempt saved. Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Mak with a cross.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Mykola Matvyenko.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

Attempt blocked. Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Mak.

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine. Serhiy Sydorchuk replaces Taras Stepanenko because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) because of an injury.

Jan Gregus (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine).

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Tomas Hubocan.

Attempt missed. Robert Mak (Slovakia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Lubomir Satka.

Goal!

Goal! Ukraine 1, Slovakia 0. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

Penalty conceded by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov draws a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Jan Gregus replaces Juraj Kucka.

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Yevhen Konoplyanka.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Stanislav Lobotka.

Booking

Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).

Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).

Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine. Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces Ruslan Malinovskiy.

Attempt missed. Martin Skrtel (Slovakia) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Robert Mak with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Albert Rusnák replaces Vladimir Weiss.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Mykola Matvyenko.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Ondrej Duda replaces Adam Nemec.

Booking

Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine).

Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus11005053
2Luxembourg11004043
3Moldova100104-40
4San Marino100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France10100001
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands11003123
2Azerbaijan10100001
3Kosovo10100001
4Malta100113-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium00000000
3Iceland100106-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Armenia210123-13
3Liechtenstein100112-10
4Gibraltar100102-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra10100001
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Croatia00000000
3England100112-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Israel100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11001013
2Montenegro10100001
3Romania10100001
4Lithuania100101-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland10101101
2Italy10101101
3Portugal00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Slovenia100112-10
4Cyprus100102-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze11002113
2Austria00000000
3Northern Ireland100112-10

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Sweden00000000
3Turkey100112-10

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland11001013
2Greece11001013
3Estonia100101-10
4Hungary100101-10
View full UEFA Nations League tables

