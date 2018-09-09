BBC Sport - I want St Mirren to win the league - Oran Kearney
New St Mirren manager Oran Kearney says he wants to lead the club to the Scottish Premiership title.
The former Coleraine boss has agreed a three-year deal to succeed Alan Stubbs at the Paisley club and has already set himself a lofty target for his first job in full-time management.
"I want to win the league because the day I stepped in here [to Coleraine] I wanted to win the league and I wanted to win cups and trophies and everything else," Kearney told BBC Sport NI's Irish League Show.
