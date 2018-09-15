Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Charlie Austin has scored a career-best seven goals in all competitions against Brighton, including in last month's EFL Cup win.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton strike duo Shane Long and Charlie Austin are both doubts with toe and hamstring issues respectively.

Fellow frontman Danny Ings looks to have overcome the blister problem that saw him require painkilling injections prior to the international break.

Brighton playmaker Pascal Gross faces a fitness test on an ankle knock.

Jose Izquierdo and summer signing Florin Andone have both returned to training following injury and could be involved, the latter for his debut.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: These sides meet for the second time in less than three weeks after Charlie Austin's goal saw Southampton beat Brighton in the League Cup second round at the Amex.

However, stretching back to last season, Southampton have only had one win in their last 13 Premier League home games.

In addition, Monday nights have not been a good omen in the past - Southampton have never won a Monday night Premier League game at St Mary's.

Brighton's Glenn Murray scored home and away against Southampton last season. Only Salah, Kane, Vardy, Aguero and Aubameyang have scored more Premier League goals than Murray in 2018.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "They've got a lot of guys that have grasped the opportunity to play in the Premier League and are enjoying the day-in and day-out challenge the Premier League brings," reflected Hughes.

"Along with that, they've still got a guy up top [Glenn Murray] who is a little bit older than some of the rest in the group and still has an impact for them. You have to be respectful of the talent they have."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Southampton are on the back of a very good win in their last game [at Crystal Palace] and are a team I'm sure will be playing with a lot of confidence.

"What we can't do is underestimate the qualities they have got. They have got a very good squad and a very good team.

"We will have to play at the levels that we have done in the last three games to give ourselves a chance."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This should be a close contest - the Seagulls showed they are ready to scrap when they came back from 2-0 down to draw with Fulham last time out and, with Danny Ings up front, Southampton are looking far more dangerous up front that they did last season.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton won 1-0 at Brighton in the EFL Cup last month.

Both Premier League encounters in 2017-18 ended in 1-1 draws.

Southampton have lost only once in the last eight meetings (W3, D4).

Southampton

Southampton's only win in 13 home league matches was April's 2-1 win over Bournemouth (D6, L6).

Mark Hughes is seeking back-to-back league wins for the first time since January 2017, when he was Stoke boss.

Saints are winless in their last 10 Monday Premier League fixtures, losing seven of those games.

They are the only side yet to score a first-half Premier League goal this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion