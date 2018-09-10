EFL Trophy - Southern Group C
Swindon19:45Newport
Venue: The County Ground

Swindon Town v Newport County

Swindon's Lawrence Vigouroux is one of three goalkeepers in Chile's 24-man squad
Swindon Town will be without Lawrence Vigouroux for Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy game with Newport County after the goalkeeper was called up by Chile.

The uncapped English-born 24-year-old was a surprise selection for friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

Newport County manager Mike Flynn will rotate his squad after Saturday's hard-fought win at Oldham Athletic saw them go joint top of League Two.

"There're players who need games and players dead on their feet," he said.

"It would be suicide to play them, I don't think it would be fair to them as there's one or two who are very close to having an injury."

Newport were already without on-loan Mark Harris as the Cardiff City striker was on Wales Under-21 duty, although the 19-year-old will not play for Rob Page's side against Portugal on Tuesday as he undergoes concussion protocols after a head knock in Saturday's win over Liechtenstein.

An earthquake saw Chile's game with Japan in Sapporo on Friday cancelled, but Vigouroux could still win his first cap on Tuesday against South Korea in Seoul.

Vigouroux got the call from Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda as captain Claudio Bravo is out of action because of the ruptured Achilles he suffered while training with Manchester City earlier this month,

"He [Vigouroux] is a 24-year-old youngster of great potential," Rueda said.

"I want to see him up close to evaluate him."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Carlisle11003213
2Sunderland10100002
3Stoke City U2110100001
4Morecambe100123-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale11002113
2Fleetwood00000000
3Leicester City U2100000000
4Bury100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield10103302
2Blackpool10103301
3Accrington00000000
4West Bromwich Albion U2100000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Crewe11004313
2Shrewsbury10101102
3Manchester City U2110101101
4Tranmere100134-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall11002113
2Middlesbrough U2100000000
3Port Vale00000000
4Burton100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barnsley11002113
2Bradford00000000
3Everton U2100000000
4Oldham100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle United U2111003123
2Grimsby11002113
3Notts County100112-10
4Doncaster100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mansfield11002113
2Scunthorpe10100002
3Wolverhampton Wanderers U2110100001
4Lincoln City100112-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth11004043
2Crawley10101102
3Tottenham Hotspur U2110101101
4Gillingham100104-40

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Southend11003123
2Southampton U2111002023
3Cambridge100113-20
4Colchester100102-20

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea U2111004043
2Newport00000000
3Plymouth00000000
4Swindon100104-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter10100002
2Yeovil10100001
3Bristol Rovers00000000
4West Ham United U2100000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green11004043
2Arsenal U2100000000
3Coventry00000000
4Cheltenham100104-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd11003033
2Wycombe11001013
3Northampton100101-10
4Fulham U21100103-30

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stevenage11005053
2Wimbledon10102202
3Charlton10102201
4Swansea City U21100105-50

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton11002113
2MK Dons10103302
3Peterborough10103301
4Brighton and Hove Albion U21100112-10
View full EFL Trophy tables

