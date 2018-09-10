UEFA Nations League - Group A3
Portugal1Italy0

Uefa Nations League: Andre Silva scores as Portugal win without Cristiano Ronaldo

Andre Silva
Andre Silva scored only two Serie A goals for AC Milan last season, though managed eight in the Europa League

Andre Silva struck a stylish goal as Portugal took control of their Nations League group by beating Italy.

Silva, who had a poor season in Italy with AC Milan before joining Sevilla on loan in August, controlled and steered in Bruma's cross in the 48th minute.

Portugal were without Cristiano Ronaldo, excused from international duty and pictured relaxing with his family on a yacht in St Tropez.

Yet Fernando Santos' side still had the better of this League A Group 3 match.

The win took them to the top of the group on three points, two clear of Poland and Italy.

Roberto Mancini's side, showing nine changes from the team who drew their Nations League opener 1-1 with Poland in Bologna on Friday, looked disjointed for much of the night in Lisbon.

Mancini left former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli out of the squad altogether, and retained only goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho from Friday's starting line-up.

Donnarumma, the AC Milan teenager, was fortunate not to concede just before the half-hour mark, fumbling Bruma's header under pressure, then watching as Bernardo Silva's drive goalwards was cleared off the line by Alessio Romagnoli.

The keeper redeemed himself in the second half after his team went behind, though, with a flying save to tip away Manchester City forward Silva's 20-yard angled shot, and was sharp again late on to stop substitute Renato Sanches' low shot.

Portugal should have been in front before they did score; Bryan Cristante deflected a Mario Rui cross against his own bar just after the half-hour mark, and the home side were then denied a penalty when Domenico Criscito blocked off Pizzi inside the area - with Scottish referee Willie Collum declaring it a fair challenge.

Italy were better in the closing stages, once Domenico Berardi and Emerson Palmieri came on, but without creating any clear chances.

Line-ups

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Cavaco Cancelo
  • 3PepeBooked at 90mins
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 20Afonso FernandesSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 74'minutes
  • 13NevesBooked at 42mins
  • 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forRelvas de Oliveiraat 86'minutes
  • 11Bernardo Silva
  • 9André Silva
  • 7Tué Na BangnaSubstituted forGelson Martinsat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Novo Neto
  • 5Teodósio Mendes
  • 8Renato Sanches
  • 12Morais Ramos
  • 15Relvas de Oliveira
  • 16Bruno Fernandes
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Gelson Martins
  • 21Cédric Soares
  • 22Beto
  • 23Carvalho Fernandes

Italy

  • 22Donnarumma
  • 15Lazzari
  • 13Caldara
  • 6Romagnoli
  • 4CriscitoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forEmersonat 74'minutes
  • 14ChiesaBooked at 58mins
  • 23CristanteSubstituted forBelottiat 79'minutes
  • 5Jorginho
  • 8Bonaventura
  • 7Zaza
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forBerardiat 59'minutesBooked at 69mins

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2Emerson
  • 3Chiellini
  • 9Belotti
  • 10Insigne
  • 11Berardi
  • 12Perin
  • 16Benassi
  • 18Gagliardini
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 21Barella
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away11
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Portugal 1, Italy 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portugal 1, Italy 0.

Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jorginho following a set piece situation.

Booking

Pepe (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mário Rui (Portugal).

Simone Zaza (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).

Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Bernardo Silva.

Foul by Mário Rui (Portugal).

Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Emerson.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Sérgio Oliveira replaces William Carvalho.

Attempt saved. Renato Sanches (Portugal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Mattia Caldara (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emerson following a set piece situation.

Foul by Renato Sanches (Portugal).

Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Pepe.

Foul by André Silva (Portugal).

Alessio Romagnoli (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Andrea Belotti replaces Bryan Cristante.

Attempt missed. Simone Zaza (Italy) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Giacomo Bonaventura with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by João Cancelo.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Gelson Martins replaces Bruma.

Foul by Mário Rui (Portugal).

Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Renato Sanches replaces Pizzi.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy. Emerson replaces Domenico Criscito.

Booking

Domenico Berardi (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bruma (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Domenico Berardi (Italy).

Attempt saved. Pizzi (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Pizzi (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jorginho (Italy).

Corner, Italy. Conceded by João Cancelo.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by João Cancelo.

Rúben Neves (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Chiesa (Italy).

Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simone Zaza (Italy).

Top Stories