Match ends, Sweden 2, Turkey 3.
Uefa Nations League: Turkey come from 2-0 down to beat Sweden
Emre Akbaba scored twice late on as Turkey completed an extraordinary comeback from 2-0 down to beat Sweden in the Nations League.
The Swedes, beaten by England in July's World Cup quarter-finals, seemed to be comfortable when Viktor Claesson added to Isaac Kiese Thelin's opener.
Hakan Calhanoglu's curling shot made it 2-1 in Solna before late drama.
Emre finished off a superb team move to equalise in the 88th minute, then glanced in Serdar Gurler's fine cross.
That goal, two minutes into stoppage time, gave Turkey their first win in League B's Group 2, having lost their opener 2-1 on Friday at home to Russia - the early leaders of the table.
Sweden, playing their first competitive match since England beat them in Samara, had scored the most spectacular goal of the night when Claesson thumped into the top corner from 25 yards to put them two ahead.
Janne Andersson's side, bottom of the group, will seek to gain their first Nations League points when they play Russia in Kaliningrad on 11 October.
Line-ups
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2LustigSubstituted forKrafthat 79'minutes
- 3Lindelöf
- 18Jansson
- 6Augustinsson
- 21DurmazSubstituted forRohdénat 71'minutes
- 7Larsson
- 8EkdalSubstituted forHiljemarkat 56'minutes
- 10Claesson
- 22Thelin
- 9Berg
Substitutes
- 4Helander
- 5Hult
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 13Svensson
- 14Quaison
- 15Hiljemark
- 16Krafth
- 17Larsson
- 19Rohdén
- 20Sema
- 23Nordfeldt
Turkey
- 1Bolat
- 13Zeki Çelik
- 22Ayhan
- 6Söyüncü
- 4Bayram
- 15TopalSubstituted forAkbabaat 62'minutes
- 5Yokuslu
- 17ÜnderSubstituted forGurlerat 77'minutes
- 8Ozyakup
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forMalliat 86'minutes
- 9Tosun
Substitutes
- 2Ozbayrakli
- 3Ali Kaldirim
- 7Gurler
- 11Yazici
- 12Kirintili
- 14Tekdemir
- 16Ünal
- 18Serbest
- 19Malli
- 20Akbaba
- 21Ersoy
- 23Akkan
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 2, Turkey 3.
Attempt blocked. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serdar Gurler.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 2, Turkey 3. Emre Akbaba (Turkey) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serdar Gurler with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 2, Turkey 2. Emre Akbaba (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cenk Tosun.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Yunus Malli replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Serdar Gurler (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Sweden).
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Emil Krafth replaces Mikael Lustig.
Offside, Turkey. Oguzhan Ozyakup tries a through ball, but Cenk Tosun is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Serdar Gurler replaces Cengiz Ünder.
Attempt missed. Marcus Berg (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Isaac Thelin.
Emre Akbaba (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).
Attempt saved. Mikael Lustig (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Marcus Rohdén replaces Jimmy Durmaz.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Kaan Ayhan.
Attempt saved. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Omer Bayram with a cross.
Offside, Turkey. Oguzhan Ozyakup tries a through ball, but Emre Akbaba is caught offside.
Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Omer Bayram.
Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Emre Akbaba replaces Mehmet Topal.
Offside, Sweden. Jimmy Durmaz tries a through ball, but Viktor Claesson is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marcus Berg (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Oscar Hiljemark replaces Albin Ekdal.
Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).
Foul by Kaan Ayhan (Turkey).
Mikael Lustig (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Offside, Turkey. Cengiz Ünder tries a through ball, but Oguzhan Ozyakup is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 2, Turkey 1. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mehmet Topal.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 2, Turkey 0. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaac Thelin.
Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Isaac Thelin (Sweden).
Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).