Uefa Nations League: Turkey come from 2-0 down to beat Sweden

Emre Akbaba
Galatasaray midfielder Emre Akbaba had previously scored once for Turkey - tripling that total in a dramatic finish in Solna

Emre Akbaba scored twice late on as Turkey completed an extraordinary comeback from 2-0 down to beat Sweden in the Nations League.

The Swedes, beaten by England in July's World Cup quarter-finals, seemed to be comfortable when Viktor Claesson added to Isaac Kiese Thelin's opener.

Hakan Calhanoglu's curling shot made it 2-1 in Solna before late drama.

Emre finished off a superb team move to equalise in the 88th minute, then glanced in Serdar Gurler's fine cross.

That goal, two minutes into stoppage time, gave Turkey their first win in League B's Group 2, having lost their opener 2-1 on Friday at home to Russia - the early leaders of the table.

Sweden, playing their first competitive match since England beat them in Samara, had scored the most spectacular goal of the night when Claesson thumped into the top corner from 25 yards to put them two ahead.

Janne Andersson's side, bottom of the group, will seek to gain their first Nations League points when they play Russia in Kaliningrad on 11 October.

Line-ups

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2LustigSubstituted forKrafthat 79'minutes
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 18Jansson
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 21DurmazSubstituted forRohdénat 71'minutes
  • 7Larsson
  • 8EkdalSubstituted forHiljemarkat 56'minutes
  • 10Claesson
  • 22Thelin
  • 9Berg

Substitutes

  • 4Helander
  • 5Hult
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 14Quaison
  • 15Hiljemark
  • 16Krafth
  • 17Larsson
  • 19Rohdén
  • 20Sema
  • 23Nordfeldt

Turkey

  • 1Bolat
  • 13Zeki Çelik
  • 22Ayhan
  • 6Söyüncü
  • 4Bayram
  • 15TopalSubstituted forAkbabaat 62'minutes
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forGurlerat 77'minutes
  • 8Ozyakup
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forMalliat 86'minutes
  • 9Tosun

Substitutes

  • 2Ozbayrakli
  • 3Ali Kaldirim
  • 7Gurler
  • 11Yazici
  • 12Kirintili
  • 14Tekdemir
  • 16Ünal
  • 18Serbest
  • 19Malli
  • 20Akbaba
  • 21Ersoy
  • 23Akkan
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamTurkey
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Sweden 2, Turkey 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sweden 2, Turkey 3.

Attempt blocked. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serdar Gurler.

Goal!

Goal! Sweden 2, Turkey 3. Emre Akbaba (Turkey) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serdar Gurler with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Sweden 2, Turkey 2. Emre Akbaba (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cenk Tosun.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Yunus Malli replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

Serdar Gurler (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Pontus Jansson (Sweden).

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Emil Krafth replaces Mikael Lustig.

Offside, Turkey. Oguzhan Ozyakup tries a through ball, but Cenk Tosun is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Serdar Gurler replaces Cengiz Ünder.

Attempt missed. Marcus Berg (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Isaac Thelin.

Emre Akbaba (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).

Attempt saved. Mikael Lustig (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Marcus Rohdén replaces Jimmy Durmaz.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Kaan Ayhan.

Attempt saved. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Omer Bayram with a cross.

Offside, Turkey. Oguzhan Ozyakup tries a through ball, but Emre Akbaba is caught offside.

Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mikael Lustig (Sweden).

Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Omer Bayram.

Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Emre Akbaba replaces Mehmet Topal.

Offside, Sweden. Jimmy Durmaz tries a through ball, but Viktor Claesson is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Marcus Berg (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Oscar Hiljemark replaces Albin Ekdal.

Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Viktor Claesson (Sweden).

Foul by Kaan Ayhan (Turkey).

Mikael Lustig (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.

Offside, Turkey. Cengiz Ünder tries a through ball, but Oguzhan Ozyakup is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Sweden 2, Turkey 1. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mehmet Topal.

Goal!

Goal! Sweden 2, Turkey 0. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaac Thelin.

Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Isaac Thelin (Sweden).

Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 10th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus11005053
2Luxembourg11004043
3Moldova100104-40
4San Marino100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo21102024
2Faroe Islands21013303
3Azerbaijan20201102
4Malta201124-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium00000000
3Iceland100106-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Albania210112-13
3Israel100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden100123-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland11001013
2Greece11001013
3Estonia100101-10
4Hungary100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Croatia00000000
3England100112-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102024
2Serbia21103214
3Romania20202202
4Lithuania200203-30

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2Poland10101101
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze11002113
2Austria00000000
3Northern Ireland100112-10
View full UEFA Nations League tables

