Gareth Southgate: England manager says he is in no rush for contract talks

Gareth Southgate has been England manager since September 2016

Gareth Southgate has had "initial discussions" over extending his England manager contract but for now is only "focusing on the job in hand".

Southgate, 48, led England to the World Cup semi-finals this summer, their best performance since 1990.

His contract, understood to be worth £1.8m a year, runs until summer 2020.

In August, Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn said he would like to extend Southgate's stay beyond the European Championships that year.

Before Tuesday's friendly against Switzerland in Leicester, Southgate was asked whether he would like to lead England at the World Cup in 2022.

He said: "This summer was an incredible experience for everybody, so they are the games that everyone wants to be involved in. But beyond that I don't want to get into details because that will be a distraction.

"My focus most importantly is on tomorrow night, and building this team to be as competitive as it can be, to keep improving them.

"At the moment we have had initial discussions but that has been it. I am contacted for the next 22 months. For me, I have to focus on the job in hand."