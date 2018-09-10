FAI Cup: Derry City or Bohemians will face Cork City in semi-final

Derry have yet to beat Cork in three league meetings this season

Derry City will host holders Cork City in the FAI Cup semi-finals if they beat Bohemians in the remaining last-eight tie on Wednesday, 19 September.

The semi-final draw means Cork and Dundalk remain on course for a fourth successive final meeting.

Stephen Kenny's Dundalk, FAI Cup winners in 2015 and 2016, will be at home to First Division leaders UCD in the other semi-final.

UCD defeated Waterford at the quarter-final stage last weekend.

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of 28-30 September.

Derry are aiming for a first FAI Cup triumph since their 2012 final victory over St Patrick's Athletic with Pat's avenging that defeat in the 2014 decider.

On Sunday, Derry will aim to clinch their first trophy since the 2012 FAI Cup success in the EA Sports Cup final against Cobh Ramblers.

The Candystripes have yet to beat Cork in three league meetings this season.

The sides drew 0-0 at Brandywell on 11 May with Cork winning 4-2 at Turner's Cross a month later before hammering Derry 5-0 in late July also at the Cork venue.

Cork achieved the league and FAI Cup double last year but Dundalk lead the table by six points with only six rounds of games remaining.