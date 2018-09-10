Nations League: Serbia 2-2 Romania

Mitrovic has scored four times for Fulham this season

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Serbia were held at home by Romania in League C of the Nations League.

Mitrovic has been in fine goalscoring form for Fulham this season, netting four times in the Premier League, and he scrambled in Serbia's opener.

His second was sensational, flicking the ball up inside the box and volleying home.

Romania equalised twice through Nicolae Stanciu's penalty and George Tucudean's neat finish from a corner.

Serbia are second in the group after their opening victory over Lithuania, who suffered their second successive defeat against Montenegro.