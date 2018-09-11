Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 4
Latvia U211England U212

Mason Mount scores debut winner to take England U21s to brink of European Championships

Mason Mount
Mason Mount has scored four goals in seven appearances for Derby County this season

Mason Mount struck a debut winner as England Under-21s moved to the brink of European Championship qualification with victory over Latvia in Jelgava.

Mount, 19, was picked for the Group 4 match after scoring four goals in his opening seven games for Derby County, where he is on loan from Chelsea.

And after Raivis Jurkovskis had scored for Latvia, Mount crossed for Tammy Abraham to head England level.

Mount's winner leaves England needing a maximum of one more point to qualify.

Aidy Boothroyd's side may not even need that - as they will secure their place at the 2019 finals in Italy later on Tuesday if the Netherlands draw with Scotland in Doetinchem (17:30 BST).

Midfielder Mount, a member of Chelsea's FA Youth Cup-winning teams of 2016 and 2017, gained first-team experience last season while on loan in the Netherlands at Vitesse Arnhem.

But he had never played a senior match in English football before Derby, managed by former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, took him on a season's loan in July.

Even before his fine start in the Championship, Mount had made enough of an impression to be invited to train with the senior England squad by manager Gareth Southgate before this summer's World Cup.

Boothroyd selected him in front of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jaden Sancho for the latest Under-21 squad, and the midfielder played the full 90 minutes in a line-up showing 10 changes to the one that drew 0-0 with the Netherlands at Carrow Road on Thursday.

England were off the pace for the first half-hour, and could have no complaints about being a goal down.

Mount, though, made the difference, scoring with 17 minutes left by taking on Abraham's pass and finishing with a low drive into the far corner of the net.

Line-ups

Latvia U21

  • 12Zommers
  • 21TobersBooked at 82mins
  • 17Kolesovs
  • 5Cernomordijs
  • 2Sorokins
  • 7Saveljevs
  • 20EmsisSubstituted forSoloveiciksat 74'minutes
  • 13Jurkovskis
  • 14KigursSubstituted forKrusatinsat 63'minutes
  • 10Fjodorovs
  • 11IvanovsSubstituted forKurtissat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kurakins
  • 3Soloveiciks
  • 4Gulbis
  • 6Sandis Strods
  • 9Kurtiss
  • 16Krusatins
  • 22Grinbergs

England U21

  • 1Henderson
  • 12Kenny
  • 16Tomori
  • 15Clarke-Salter
  • 18Walker-Peters
  • 8Dowell
  • 17Davies
  • 19Mount
  • 20Solanke
  • 21LookmanSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 63'minutes
  • 23AbrahamSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 81'minutesSubstituted forOnomahat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4L Cook
  • 5Fry
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 10Maddison
  • 11R Sessegnon
  • 13Gunn
  • 14Onomah

Match Stats

Home TeamLatvia U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home7
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home0
Away12
Fouls
Home19
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Latvia U21 1, England U21 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Latvia U21 1, England U21 2.

Attempt missed. Aleksejs Saveljevs (Latvia U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladislavs Fjodorovs.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Nikita Kolesovs.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Kristaps Zommers.

Attempt saved. Mason Mount (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Josh Onomah replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin because of an injury.

Jake Clarke-Salter (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andris Krusatins (Latvia U21).

Foul by Dominic Solanke (England U21).

Aleksejs Saveljevs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) because of an injury.

Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vladislavs Soloveiciks (Latvia U21).

Dominic Solanke (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21).

Attempt saved. Marks Kurtiss (Latvia U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andris Krusatins with a headed pass.

Jake Clarke-Salter (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marks Kurtiss (Latvia U21).

Booking

Kristers Tobers (Latvia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristers Tobers (Latvia U21).

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Tammy Abraham.

Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marks Kurtiss (Latvia U21).

Offside, Latvia U21. Kristers Tobers tries a through ball, but Andris Krusatins is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia U21. Marks Kurtiss replaces Nikita Ivanovs.

Foul by Tom Davies (England U21).

Aleksejs Saveljevs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia U21. Vladislavs Soloveiciks replaces Eduards Emsis because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Latvia U21 1, England U21 2. Mason Mount (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Eduards Emsis (Latvia U21) because of an injury.

Jake Clarke-Salter (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nikita Ivanovs (Latvia U21).

Foul by Dominic Solanke (England U21).

Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia U21).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2187102432122
2Croatia U2186112552019
3Czech Rep U2184131314-113
4Belarus U2183231012-211
5Moldova U219216822-147
6San Marino U219009125-240

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2177002261621
2Slovakia U2184131215-313
3Iceland U218332128412
4Northern Ireland U2173221110111
5Albania U218134714-76
6Estonia U218017920-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U218440157816
2Denmark U2175112471716
3Finland U2182421114-310
4Georgia U218233915-69
5Faroe Islands U218134815-76
6Lithuania U217115312-94

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2186201441020
2Netherlands U2173311441012
3Ukraine U217322148611
4Scotland U217322107311
5Latvia U218035515-103
6Andorra U217025120-192

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2175112361716
2R. of Ireland U217421114714
3Kosovo U21933399012
4Norway U217322109111
5Israel U2182241117-68
6Azerbaijan U218026423-192

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2186201941520
2Belgium U2186201751220
3Hungary U217322107311
4Turkey U218323119211
5Cyprus U219207722-156
6Malta U218008522-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2177002141721
2Russia U2175111771016
3Austria U2175021751215
4Armenia U219225916-78
5Macedonia U2181161018-84
6Gibraltar U218107125-243

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2186022251718
2Romania U217430114715
3Portugal U217412189913
4Wales U21731389-110
5Switzerland U218215715-87
6Liechtenstein U217007226-240

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2188002151624
2Slovenia U218332109112
3Kazakhstan U2192521111011
4Bulgaria U2172239908
5Montenegro U217115714-74
6Luxembourg U217115616-104
