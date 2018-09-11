Match ends, Latvia U21 1, England U21 2.
Mason Mount scores debut winner to take England U21s to brink of European Championships
-
Mason Mount struck a debut winner as England Under-21s moved to the brink of European Championship qualification with victory over Latvia in Jelgava.
Mount, 19, was picked for the Group 4 match after scoring four goals in his opening seven games for Derby County, where he is on loan from Chelsea.
And after Raivis Jurkovskis had scored for Latvia, Mount crossed for Tammy Abraham to head England level.
Mount's winner leaves England needing a maximum of one more point to qualify.
Aidy Boothroyd's side may not even need that - as they will secure their place at the 2019 finals in Italy later on Tuesday if the Netherlands draw with Scotland in Doetinchem (17:30 BST).
Midfielder Mount, a member of Chelsea's FA Youth Cup-winning teams of 2016 and 2017, gained first-team experience last season while on loan in the Netherlands at Vitesse Arnhem.
But he had never played a senior match in English football before Derby, managed by former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, took him on a season's loan in July.
Even before his fine start in the Championship, Mount had made enough of an impression to be invited to train with the senior England squad by manager Gareth Southgate before this summer's World Cup.
Boothroyd selected him in front of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jaden Sancho for the latest Under-21 squad, and the midfielder played the full 90 minutes in a line-up showing 10 changes to the one that drew 0-0 with the Netherlands at Carrow Road on Thursday.
England were off the pace for the first half-hour, and could have no complaints about being a goal down.
Mount, though, made the difference, scoring with 17 minutes left by taking on Abraham's pass and finishing with a low drive into the far corner of the net.
Line-ups
Latvia U21
- 12Zommers
- 21TobersBooked at 82mins
- 17Kolesovs
- 5Cernomordijs
- 2Sorokins
- 7Saveljevs
- 20EmsisSubstituted forSoloveiciksat 74'minutes
- 13Jurkovskis
- 14KigursSubstituted forKrusatinsat 63'minutes
- 10Fjodorovs
- 11IvanovsSubstituted forKurtissat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kurakins
- 3Soloveiciks
- 4Gulbis
- 6Sandis Strods
- 9Kurtiss
- 16Krusatins
- 22Grinbergs
England U21
- 1Henderson
- 12Kenny
- 16Tomori
- 15Clarke-Salter
- 18Walker-Peters
- 8Dowell
- 17Davies
- 19Mount
- 20Solanke
- 21LookmanSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 63'minutes
- 23AbrahamSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 81'minutesSubstituted forOnomahat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 4L Cook
- 5Fry
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 10Maddison
- 11R Sessegnon
- 13Gunn
- 14Onomah
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home0
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Latvia U21 1, England U21 2.
Attempt missed. Aleksejs Saveljevs (Latvia U21) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladislavs Fjodorovs.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Nikita Kolesovs.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Kristaps Zommers.
Attempt saved. Mason Mount (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Josh Onomah replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin because of an injury.
Jake Clarke-Salter (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andris Krusatins (Latvia U21).
Foul by Dominic Solanke (England U21).
Aleksejs Saveljevs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) because of an injury.
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladislavs Soloveiciks (Latvia U21).
Dominic Solanke (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21).
Attempt saved. Marks Kurtiss (Latvia U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andris Krusatins with a headed pass.
Jake Clarke-Salter (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marks Kurtiss (Latvia U21).
Booking
Kristers Tobers (Latvia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristers Tobers (Latvia U21).
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Tammy Abraham.
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marks Kurtiss (Latvia U21).
Offside, Latvia U21. Kristers Tobers tries a through ball, but Andris Krusatins is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia U21. Marks Kurtiss replaces Nikita Ivanovs.
Foul by Tom Davies (England U21).
Aleksejs Saveljevs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia U21. Vladislavs Soloveiciks replaces Eduards Emsis because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Latvia U21 1, England U21 2. Mason Mount (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eduards Emsis (Latvia U21) because of an injury.
Jake Clarke-Salter (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikita Ivanovs (Latvia U21).
Foul by Dominic Solanke (England U21).
Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia U21).