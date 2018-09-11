Mason Mount scores debut winner to take England U21s to brink of European Championships

Mason Mount has scored four goals in seven appearances for Derby County this season

Mason Mount struck a debut winner as England Under-21s moved to the brink of European Championship qualification with victory over Latvia in Jelgava.

Mount, 19, was picked for the Group 4 match after scoring four goals in his opening seven games for Derby County, where he is on loan from Chelsea.

And after Raivis Jurkovskis had scored for Latvia, Mount crossed for Tammy Abraham to head England level.

Mount's winner leaves England needing a maximum of one more point to qualify.

Aidy Boothroyd's side may not even need that - as they will secure their place at the 2019 finals in Italy later on Tuesday if the Netherlands draw with Scotland in Doetinchem (17:30 BST).

Midfielder Mount, a member of Chelsea's FA Youth Cup-winning teams of 2016 and 2017, gained first-team experience last season while on loan in the Netherlands at Vitesse Arnhem.

But he had never played a senior match in English football before Derby, managed by former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, took him on a season's loan in July.

Even before his fine start in the Championship, Mount had made enough of an impression to be invited to train with the senior England squad by manager Gareth Southgate before this summer's World Cup.

Boothroyd selected him in front of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jaden Sancho for the latest Under-21 squad, and the midfielder played the full 90 minutes in a line-up showing 10 changes to the one that drew 0-0 with the Netherlands at Carrow Road on Thursday.

England were off the pace for the first half-hour, and could have no complaints about being a goal down.

Mount, though, made the difference, scoring with 17 minutes left by taking on Abraham's pass and finishing with a low drive into the far corner of the net.