Ipswich Town v Brentford
Ipswich will be without centre-back Toto Nsiala as he completes his three-match ban when Brentford visit Portman Road.
Tractor Boys boss Paul Hurst, who remains without a league win, also has one mystery injury concern in the camp.
Brentford striker Neal Maupay currently tops the Championship scoring charts with seven goals and will continue to lead the line.
Defender Rico Henry is back in training after a year out with a knee injury.
Match facts
- Ipswich have won just one of their last seven league meetings with Brentford (D3 L3).
- In all competitions, Brentford have only won against Ipswich at Portman Road once in eight visits (W1 D3 L4) - a 3-1 win in April 2016.
- Ipswich Town have failed to win any of their first seven league games of a season for just the fourth time in the club's history, and for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign, when they went on to finish 15th in the Championship.
- Brentford's 14 points after seven games in the second tier is the most the Bees have accumulated at this stage since 1934-35 (17, assuming 3pts for a win), the last time they were promoted to the top flight.
- Brentford manager Dean Smith has only lost one of his previous five league games against Ipswich (W3 D1), but that defeat did come in his most recent visit to Portman Road last season.
- Brentford striker Neal Maupay (7 goals, 3 assists) is one of three players in England's top four tiers to reach 10-plus goal involvements so far this season, along with Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis (10) and Peterborough's Jason Cummings (10).