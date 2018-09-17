West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City

Nathan Baker has made just two Championship appearances for Bristol City this season due to injury

West Brom midfielder Wes Hoolahan could make his Baggies debut against Bristol City after signing for Darren Moore's side on Friday.

Fellow midfielder James Morrison is still a doubt with a groin injury.

Bristol City are likely to be without defender Eros Pisano after the Italian picked up a hip problem in training.

Nathan Baker has shaken off his injury problems but is expected to remain on the bench after Saturday's 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

