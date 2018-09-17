Championship
West Brom20:00Bristol City
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City

Nathan Baker
Nathan Baker has made just two Championship appearances for Bristol City this season due to injury
West Brom midfielder Wes Hoolahan could make his Baggies debut against Bristol City after signing for Darren Moore's side on Friday.

Fellow midfielder James Morrison is still a doubt with a groin injury.

Bristol City are likely to be without defender Eros Pisano after the Italian picked up a hip problem in training.

Nathan Baker has shaken off his injury problems but is expected to remain on the bench after Saturday's 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between West Brom and Bristol City since January 2016, when the Baggies won an FA Cup third round replay 1-0 at Ashton Gate.
  • Bristol City have won just one of their last 12 away visits to the Hawthorns in all competitions (D4 L7), a 1-0 win in December 1993 with Brian Tinnion - who later had a brief spell as player-manager - scoring the winner.
  • West Brom are looking to win three straight league games at home for the first time since a run of four in February 2017.
  • After a 13-match winless away run in the league, Bristol City have won their last two on the road. The Robins last won three successive away games in the Championship back in October last season.
  • West Brom have used 18 different players in the league in 2018-19. Only Brentford (17) have used fewer than the Baggies in the Championship so far.
  • West Brom striker Dwight Gayle has scored in each of his previous two league appearances against Bristol City, doing so for Peterborough in December 2012 and for Newcastle in August 2016.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds74301551015
2Brentford7421146814
3Bristol City7421126614
4Middlesbrough742193614
5Sheff Utd7403129312
6Swansea733175212
7Derby7403109112
8West Brom73221610611
9Sheff Wed73221111011
10Bolton7322910-111
11Wigan73131110110
12Aston Villa72411212010
13Blackburn724189-110
14Rotherham7304611-59
15Nottm Forest71518808
16Norwich72231012-28
17Hull7214811-37
18QPR7214514-97
19Millwall713379-26
20Stoke7133913-46
21Birmingham705257-25
22Reading7124811-35
23Preston7124712-55
24Ipswich7034511-63
