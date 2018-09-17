Aston Villa v Rotherham United
Aston Villa are likely to be without strikers Scott Hogan and Keinan Davis, who are recovering from groin injuries.
On-loan Everton winger Yannick Bolasie could make his first start, while Tammy Abraham is in line for his home debut.
Rotherham midfielder Richie Towell may be rested after his first start of the season on Saturday, but Joe Newell (hip) has returned to training.
Defender Clark Robertson (groin) remains sidelined, along with long-term absentee Sean Raggett (ankle).
Match facts
- Aston Villa have won their last four matches against Rotherham in all competitions, beating them twice in their most recent league meetings during 2016-17.
- Rotherham have lost four of their previous five league trips to Villa Park, winning the other 2-1 in October 1971.
- Steve Bruce's only home league defeat to Rotherham as manager came in April 2001 as Wigan manager - current Millers boss Paul Warne was playing for Rotherham that day.
- Aston Villa are winless in their last five Championship matches (L1 D4), last going six without a victory back in February 2017 (run of nine).
- Rotherham have lost 25 of their last 28 Championship matches away from home (D3), last winning back in April 2016, 4-0 at MK Dons.
- Aston Villa have not lost at home in the league when scoring the first goal in any of their last 35 such matches (W28 D7), winning nine of the last 10 (D1).