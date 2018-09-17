Aston Villa v Rotherham United

Joe Newell has missed Rotherham's past two games through injury

Aston Villa are likely to be without strikers Scott Hogan and Keinan Davis, who are recovering from groin injuries.

On-loan Everton winger Yannick Bolasie could make his first start, while Tammy Abraham is in line for his home debut.

Rotherham midfielder Richie Towell may be rested after his first start of the season on Saturday, but Joe Newell (hip) has returned to training.

Defender Clark Robertson (groin) remains sidelined, along with long-term absentee Sean Raggett (ankle).

Match facts