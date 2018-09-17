Stoke City v Swansea City
-
- From the section Championship
Stoke will again be without winger James McClean (broken wrist) and Sam Clucas (knee) for the visit of Swansea.
Manager Gary Rowett otherwise has no new injury or suspensions to contend with as they seek a third successive home win in all competitions.
Swansea have seven points from nine away from home but their squad is facing a midfield injury crisis.
Bersant Celina (ankle), Jay Fulton (cut head), Tom Carroll (hip) and Leroy Fer (Achilles) are all unavailable.
Swansea boss Graham Potter said:
"Stoke's approach is different to ours, there is no right or wrong way.
"They have taken a few weeks to adjust, but they have good players and a talented manager. They are on the right path in terms of improving. We hope we can slow their path down.
"Stoke away is always a tough game. We know we are going to play a good team."
Match facts
- Stoke have lost just one of their last 13 home matches against Swansea in all competitions (W8 D4), losing 2-1 in March 2001.
- This is the first league meeting between Stoke and Swansea in the second tier since March 1963.
- Stoke City are looking to win back-to-back home league matches for the first time since March 2017, when they beat Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough in the top-flight.
- Swansea have not won consecutive away league games since January 2017, when they beat Crystal Palace and Liverpool.
- Stoke Boss Gary Rowett has only lost one of his last nine home league matches played on a Tuesday (W6 D2), including winning six of the last seven (L1).
- Peter Crouch scored four goals in his first three league games at home against Swansea as a Stoke player, but hasn't found the net in any of his last three such games.