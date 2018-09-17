Stoke City v Swansea City

Stoke City conceded a two-goal lead in their draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

Stoke will again be without winger James McClean (broken wrist) and Sam Clucas (knee) for the visit of Swansea.

Manager Gary Rowett otherwise has no new injury or suspensions to contend with as they seek a third successive home win in all competitions.

Swansea have seven points from nine away from home but their squad is facing a midfield injury crisis.

Bersant Celina (ankle), Jay Fulton (cut head), Tom Carroll (hip) and Leroy Fer (Achilles) are all unavailable.

Swansea boss Graham Potter said:

"Stoke's approach is different to ours, there is no right or wrong way.

"They have taken a few weeks to adjust, but they have good players and a talented manager. They are on the right path in terms of improving. We hope we can slow their path down.

"Stoke away is always a tough game. We know we are going to play a good team."

Match facts