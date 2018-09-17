Wigan Athletic v Hull City

Nigel Adkins watched his Hull side win their first Championship match of the season against Ipswich on Saturday

Darron Gibson could start his first game for Wigan since the opening day when they host Hull on Tuesday.

However, fellow midfielder Sam Morsy will be suspended following his red card in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Brentford.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins awaits late fitness checks on Daniel Batty (knee), and Stephen Kingsley (head).

Chris Martin, on loan from Derby, is expected to be on the bench again after making his debut against Ipswich.

Match facts