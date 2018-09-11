Harry Wheeler: Maidstone United appoint former Billericay boss

Harry Wheeler (right) was sacked as Billericay boss by club owner Glenn Tamplin (left) in August

Maidstone United have appointed Harry Wheeler as their new manager on a deal until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 30-year-old replaces Jay Saunders, who left last month after seven years with the National League side.

Wheeler led Billericay Town to promotion to National League South last season but was sacked in August.

"He is someone who can take us forward, while also buying into our academy, community and development programmes," said chief executive Bill Williams.