Cercle Brugge sign Togo's Serge Gakpe to 'share experience'

Newly-promoted Belgian side Cercle Brugge have signed Togo forward Serge Gakpe to inspire the younger players.

The 31-year-old joins for free after playing 27 times for French Ligue 1 side Amiens last season.

He featured in all Togo's matches at the 2013 and 2017 in Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

"He'll be able to share his wealth of experience with our young forwards, and that's exactly what we wanted," Sporting Director François Vitali told the club website.

"We are very happy to welcome Serge. He is an offensive player with significant experience at the highest level and in particular in three major European championships Belgium, Italy and France,"

Gakpe began his professional career at Monaco after progressing through the youth ranks.

He scored 13 goals in 108 matches for the Monaco senior side before switching to Nantes in January 2011.

His 24 goals for Nantes across four seasons, including loan spell at Belgium's Standard Liege, led to a move to Italian side Genoa in 2015.

After scoring four times in 22 matches, his quest for regular first team football led to loan stints at Atalanta and Chievo Verona.

Born in France, Gakpe repented his country of birth from the under-16s to the under-21s before pledging international allegiance to Togo in 2009 after a chat with Emmanuel Adebayor.

He has four goals in 45 appearances for the Sparrow Hawks.