Everton's major shareholder Farhad Moshiri increases ownership to 68.6%

Farhad Moshiri (right) with Sam Allardyce, who was sacked after six months in charge in May 2018

Everton's major shareholder Farhad Moshiri has increased his ownership of the club to 68.6%.

The Iranian businessman bought a 49.9% stake in the Toffees in February 2016, after selling his stake in Arsenal.

His share will eventually increase to 77.2% no later than July 2019.

Everton have not finished higher than seventh during Moshiri's time at the club, having spent more than £300m on transfers and are onto their fourth permanent manager in Marco Silva.