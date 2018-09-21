Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 21 September

The New Saints v Bala Town; 19:45 BST: Bala visit Park Hall with the hosts in great form and with Bala having failed to pick up a point on the road this term. Chris Venables, Evan Horwood and Kieran Smith all return for the visitors, while Ben Cabango is back from injury for Scott Ruscoe's side.

Saturday, 22 September

Barry Town v Cefn Druids: Both sides enter this game after good wins, so both managers could be tempted to name the same starting XIs. Jordan Cotterill is back in training for Barry, while Druids have no new concerns.

Caernarfon Town v Llanelli Town: The league's two newly-promoted sides meet at the Oval. Both sides have impressed so far. Clive Williams is suspended for the home side, while Llanelli should be able to call on Scott Tancock and Kurtis March after the pair served bans.

Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town: The Old Gold suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Ancients at The Rock last weekend. Aberystwyth sit just on the outside of the top six on goal difference.

Newtown v Cardiff Met: Archers travel to Latham Park where Newtown will be seeking to avenge their opening day defeat at Cyncoed.

Llandudno v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:30 BST: Llandudno enter this one following back-to-back victories. Defenders Mike Pearson and Kai Edwards are former Connah's Quay players.

The Emirates FA Cup - Second Qualifying Round

Saturday, 22 September: Merthyr Town v Winchester City; 15:00 BST

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 22 September: Colwyn Bay v Widnes; 15:00 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 23 September

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Swansea City Ladies; 14:00 BST

Cardiff Met Ladies v Cardiff City FC Women; 14:00 BST

Cyncoed Ladies v Caernarfon Town Women; 14:00 BST

Llandudno Ladies v Abergavenny Women; 14:00 BST

Rhyl Ladies v Port Talbot Town Ladies; 14:00 BST