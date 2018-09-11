Irish Premiership: Kenny Shiels distances himself from Coleraine manager's job

Shiels says he has not had any contact with Coleraine about replacing Oran Kearney

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels has distanced himself from reports linking him with the vacant Coleraine manager's job.

Shiels has been suggested as a possible candidate to replace his son-in-law Oran Kearney who last week was appointed as St Mirren manager.

"There's nothing in it," said Shiels of the reports.

"All I am focusing on this week is the [EA Sports] cup final."

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, Shiels, 62, described the reports that he is set to be approached by Coleraine as "untrue".

"I can't see it happening. I've not had any contact [with Coleraine]," added Shiels, who guided the Bannsiders to a runners-up spot in the Irish Premiership during his spell in charge at Ballycastle Road in the late 1990s.

Shiels' Derry team will aim for the club's first trophy since 2012 in Sunday's final against First Division side Cobh Ramblers.

The Maghera man steered Derry to third and fourth-place finishes in the Premier Division in his first two seasons in charge but the Candystripes have struggled in the league this year after a promising start to the campaign.

A cup triumph will ease pressure on the Derry boss with his side also still involved in the FAI Cup, where they host Bohemians in the remaining quarter-final next Wednesday.

Victory in that game would ensure a home semi-final against last year's double winners Cork City on the final weekend of September.