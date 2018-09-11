'Mum is away on holiday and missed my goal' - Northern Ireland debutant Whyte

Media playback is not supported on this device Debut goal was a dream come true - Whyte

Gavin Whyte says his mother Patricia missed him scoring with his first touch on his Northern Ireland debut because she was on holiday.

The Oxford United player netted just 106 seconds after coming off the bench in the 3-0 friendly win over Israel.

Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas scored the other goals for Northern Ireland.

"My mum will be over the moon. She is on holiday and I think she was travelling so I will have to send her the highlights," said Whyte.

"She is in the United States, but she sent me a text to wish me good luck and she'll be over the moon."

Whyte's goal came in the 67th minute when he pounced to score the rebound after Israeli goalkeeper Guy Haimou had saved fellow sub Conor Washington's initial effort.

The goal caps a remarkable rise to prominence for Whyte, who made the move to full-time football with Oxford after winning the Irish Premiership title in three of the last four seasons with Belfast club Crusaders.

'This goal means everything'

"The ball came out to me and the only thing I could do was hit it quickly, which I did and it went in," said the 22-year-old.

"Michael O'Neill told me to come on and be positive, to get the ball and run at players.

"The goal means everything to me. I've got a taste for international football now and I want more.

"The last few months have been amazing. It's all happened really quickly since I moved from Crusaders and I'm really enjoying my time at Oxford."

Whyte, who won the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards last season, has scored three goals in six appearances for Oxford so far.

'He's quicker and stronger'

The Under-21 international was called up to the senior squad for the summer tour to Central America, but didn't get on against Panama or Costa Rica.

Northern Ireland manager O'Neill has noticed an improvement in the Belfast man since his move to Oxford.

"I'm delighted for him getting his goal," O'Neill said.

"Gavin has looked stronger and quicker, and has made a real impact in training with the squad this week.

"We've watched him for a few years now and I was hoping he would get the opportunity to move into full-time football.

"Wide players who can score goals are a real threat and Gavin is very effective at getting into positions and scoring."