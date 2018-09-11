Bosnia-Herzegovina v Austria
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Iceland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ukraine
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Czech Rep
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|3
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bos-Herze
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Austria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Wales
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|R. of Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Scotland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Albania
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|3
|Israel
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Finland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Greece
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Estonia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bulgaria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Norway
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Cyprus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Slovenia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montenegro
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Serbia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Romania
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Lithuania
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Georgia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Andorra
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Latvia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|4
|Kazakhstan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belarus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Luxembourg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Moldova
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|4
|San Marino
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kosovo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Faroe Islands
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Azerbaijan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Malta
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macedonia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Liechtenstein
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Armenia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Gibraltar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0