European Under-21 Championship: Republic of Ireland U21 0-6 Germany U21

Henry Charsley of the Republic of Ireland in action against Germany's hat-trick scorer Cedric Teuchert
The Republic of Ireland were beaten 6-0 at home by Group Five leaders Germany in Tuesday's European Under-21 Championship qualifier in Dublin.

Aaron Seydel gave Germany a sixth-minute lead while Schalke 04 forward Cedric Teuchert scored a hat-trick, including two penalties.

The Irish conceded a third penalty late in the game which Suat Serdar netted.

Serdar scored again to complete the visitors' emphatic win, giving them a five-point lead at the top.

It means that, with just two matches left, the Republic's hopes of automatically qualifying for next year's finals are all but over.

Noel King's boys must hope to pick up points from October trips to Israel and Germany in their push for a play-off place.

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2187102432122
2Croatia U2186112552019
3Czech Rep U2184131314-113
4Belarus U2183231012-211
5Moldova U219216822-147
6San Marino U219009125-240

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2187012381521
2Slovakia U2185031517-215
3Northern Ireland U2184221311214
4Iceland U2183231411311
5Albania U218134714-76
6Estonia U218017920-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2186112671919
2Poland U2185301881018
3Finland U2182331217-59
4Georgia U218233915-69
5Faroe Islands U218134815-76
6Lithuania U218116314-114

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2186201441020
2Ukraine U218422158714
3Scotland U218422128414
4Netherlands U218332156912
5Latvia U218035515-103
6Andorra U218026121-202

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2185212361717
2R. of Ireland U218431114715
3Norway U2184221310314
4Kosovo U21933399012
5Israel U2182241117-68
6Azerbaijan U219027526-212

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2197202051523
2Sweden U2196211951420
3Turkey U219423129314
4Hungary U2183231010011
5Cyprus U219207722-156
6Malta U218008522-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2188002351824
2Russia U218512189916
3Austria U2185121751216
4Armenia U219225916-78
5Gibraltar U219117125-244
6Macedonia U2181161018-84

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania U218530134918
2Bosnia and Herzegovina U2196032271518
3Portugal U218422189914
4Wales U21832389-111
5Switzerland U2193151015-510
6Liechtenstein U218008229-270

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2198102151625
2Slovenia U2184221210214
3Kazakhstan U2192431213-110
4Bulgaria U2182339909
5Montenegro U218125714-75
6Luxembourg U218125616-105
