Fraser Hornby the star again as Scotland U21s sink Dutch

Fraser Hornby has now scored five goals in his last two games

Scotland's Under-21 European Championships hopes are very much alive after a dramatic 2-1 win in the Netherlands.

A Fraser Hornby double, the second on 88 minutes, sent Scot Gemmill's side surging into joint second in Group 4.

The Everton 18-year-old has now scored five goals in his last two games for his country.

Scotland are away to Ukraine and at home to England next month in their final two games.

Each group winner will qualify for the tournament in Italy next year, with the best four runners-up, discounting the results against the bottom side, going into a play-off.

Hornby opened the scoring in spectacular fashion on 54 minutes with a raking strike from 40 yards out.

It was a lead that last just 16 minutes before Teun Koopmeiner's deflected free-kick levelled the game for the Dutch.

However, Hornby kept his cool in the closing stages from the spot after Lewis Ferguson was hauled down in the box by Pablo Rosario to give the Scots a precious result to leapfrog over their hosts.

Scotland U21: Robby McCrorie, Cadden, Porteous, Bates, Smith, Magennis, Mallan (McIntyre 78), McCrorie, Johnston (Gilmour, 70), Campbell (Ferguson, 39), Hornby.

Subs not used: Doohan (Gk), McIntyre, Ferguson, Shaw, Gilmour, Williamson.

Goals: Hornby 54, 88

Bookings: Cadden, McCrorie, Gilmour

Netherlands U21: Bijlow, Dumfries, Fosu-Mensah, Van Drongelen, Ouwejan (Ramselaar, 60), Rosario, Til, Koopmeiners, Idrissi (Malen, 76), Lammers (Zivkovic, 60), Groeneveld.

Subs not used: Groothuizen (Gk), Hoogma, St Juste, Eiting, Ramselaar, Malen, Zivkovic.

Goals: Koopmeiner

Red cards: Rosario

Referee: Antti Munukka (Fin)