Netherlands U21 1-2 Scotland U21: Everton's Fraser Hornby the star again for Scots

Fraser Hornby has now scored five goals in his last two games

Scotland kept their Under-21 European Championships hopes alive with a dramatic 2-1 win in the Netherlands.

A Fraser Hornby double, including the winner on 88 minutes, sent Scot Gemmill's side third in Group 4, behind Ukraine only on goal difference.

The Everton striker, 18, has now scored five goals in his last two games for his country.

Scotland are away to Ukraine and at home to England next month in their final two games.

Each group winner will qualify for the tournament in Italy next year, with the best four runners-up, discounting the results against the bottom side, going into a play-off.

The Netherlands are now fourth in the table on 12 points, two behind both Scotland and Ukraine.

Hornby opened the scoring in spectacular fashion on 54 minutes with a raking strike from 40 yards out.

It was a lead that lasted just 16 minutes before Teun Koopmeiner's deflected free-kick levelled the game for the Dutch.

However, after Lewis Ferguson was hauled down in the box by Pablo Rosario with two minutes to go.

PSV midfielder Rosario was sent off and Hornby kept his cool from the spot to give the Scots a victory which saw them leapfrog their hosts.