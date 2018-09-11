Match ends, Netherlands U21 1, Scotland U21 2.
Netherlands U21 1-2 Scotland U21: Everton's Fraser Hornby the star again for Scots
Scotland kept their Under-21 European Championships hopes alive with a dramatic 2-1 win in the Netherlands.
A Fraser Hornby double, including the winner on 88 minutes, sent Scot Gemmill's side third in Group 4, behind Ukraine only on goal difference.
The Everton striker, 18, has now scored five goals in his last two games for his country.
Scotland are away to Ukraine and at home to England next month in their final two games.
Each group winner will qualify for the tournament in Italy next year, with the best four runners-up, discounting the results against the bottom side, going into a play-off.
The Netherlands are now fourth in the table on 12 points, two behind both Scotland and Ukraine.
Hornby opened the scoring in spectacular fashion on 54 minutes with a raking strike from 40 yards out.
It was a lead that lasted just 16 minutes before Teun Koopmeiner's deflected free-kick levelled the game for the Dutch.
However, after Lewis Ferguson was hauled down in the box by Pablo Rosario with two minutes to go.
PSV midfielder Rosario was sent off and Hornby kept his cool from the spot to give the Scots a victory which saw them leapfrog their hosts.
Line-ups
Netherlands U21
- 1Bijlow
- 2Dumfries
- 3Fosu-Mensah
- 4van Drongelen
- 5OuwejanSubstituted forRamselaarat 60'minutes
- 6RosarioBooked at 88mins
- 10Til
- 8Koopmeiners
- 7IdrissiSubstituted forMalenat 76'minutes
- 9LammersSubstituted forZivkovicat 60'minutes
- 11Danjuma
Substitutes
- 12Hoogma
- 13St. Juste
- 14Eiting
- 15Ramselaar
- 16Groothuizen
- 17Malen
- 18Zivkovic
Scotland U21
- 21McCrorie
- 17CaddenBooked at 87mins
- 5Bates
- 6Porteous
- 2Smith
- 14MallanSubstituted forMcIntyreat 78'minutes
- 20McCrorieBooked at 77mins
- 18Magennis
- 22CampbellSubstituted forFergusonat 39'minutes
- 10JohnstonSubstituted forGilmourat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Hornby
Substitutes
- 4McIntyre
- 8Ferguson
- 12Doohan
- 15Shaw
- 16Gilmour
- 19Williamson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands U21 1, Scotland U21 2.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21).
Billy Gilmour (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guus Til (Netherlands U21).
Lewis Ferguson (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Billy Gilmour (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Bart Ramselaar (Netherlands U21).
Kyle Magennis (Scotland U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands U21 1, Scotland U21 2. Fraser Hornby (Scotland U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Scotland U21. Lewis Ferguson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Chris Cadden (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Scotland U21. Lewis Ferguson tries a through ball, but Fraser Hornby is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners.
Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross McCrorie (Scotland U21).
Attempt missed. Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rick van Drongelen.
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom McIntyre (Scotland U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Tom McIntyre replaces Stephen Mallan.
Booking
Ross McCrorie (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Donyell Malen (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross McCrorie (Scotland U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands U21. Donyell Malen replaces Oussama Idrissi.
Attempt missed. Arnaut Danjuma (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rick van Drongelen.
Offside, Netherlands U21. Denzel Dumfries tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Billy Gilmour replaces Michael Johnston.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands U21 1, Scotland U21 1. Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands U21) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Stephen Mallan (Scotland U21).
Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Ryan Porteous.
Attempt blocked. Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma.
Attempt saved. Richairo Zivkovic (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi with a cross.
Offside, Scotland U21. Robby McCrorie tries a through ball, but Fraser Hornby is caught offside.
Foul by Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Netherlands U21).
David Bates (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Guus Til (Netherlands U21) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Oussama Idrissi with a cross.