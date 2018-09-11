Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he is confident more young players can progress into the senior international squad after Gavin Whyte's debut performance against Israel.

Whyte scored 106 seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute in Northern Ireland's 3-0 win at Windsor Park, with O'Neill saying he knew the Oxford United winger had the ability to succeed in professional football.

O'Neill also praised Ian Baraclough's Under-21 side for their stunning 2-1 Euro qualifier victory away to Spain.