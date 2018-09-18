Reading v Norwich City (Wed)

Saeid Ezatolahi played for Iran against Spain and Portugal in the 2018 World Cup

Reading should have Iran international Saeid Ezatolahi available for the visit of Norwich City.

The Rostov loanee midfielder joined the Royals last month and recently received his visa clearance in France.

Norwich continue to be without skipper Grant Hanley, who is sidelined for up to two months with a quad injury.

Christoph Zimmerman is likely to keep his spot at centre-back after replacing Hanley for the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We have struggled at home this season, but as we showed at Preston, if you can go away and win scoring three goals, you certainly should be able to do it at home.

"But you've got to do the work, the graft, look at the details. There's a spirit in the group and they've responded to some adversity at the start of this season.

"We'll be ready for Norwich. Daniel Farke is someone I've met before and respect, who has brought that German footballing philosophy to the club.

"We should expect a very difficult game against them, but so should they."

