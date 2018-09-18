Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson has made one league appearance since joining Nottingham Forest ahead of this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy is not available for selection because of a groin injury.

Defender Michael Dawson (calf) will hope to feature after being left on the bench for the Reds' draw with Swansea.

Sheffield Wednesday have no new injuries or suspensions to contend with after Saturday's draw with Stoke.

Striker Gary Hooper is closing on a return after playing 60 minutes for the Owls' under-23 team but will not feature at the City Ground.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have lost each of their past seven league matches against Sheffield Wednesday.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won their past four league visits to Nottingham Forest by an aggregate score of 10-1.
  • In all competitions, Forest manager Aitor Karanka lost his first three meetings with Sheffield Wednesday - but the Spaniard has won his past three in a row.
  • Nottingham Forest have drawn three of their past four home league matches (W1), as many draws as in their previous 35 such games combined (W17 D3 L15).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not kept a clean sheet in the Championship in any of their past eight matches

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds74301551015
2Brentford7421146814
3Bristol City7421126614
4Middlesbrough742193614
5Sheff Utd7403129312
6Swansea733175212
7Derby7403109112
8West Brom73221610611
9Sheff Wed73221111011
10Bolton7322910-111
11Wigan73131110110
12Aston Villa72411212010
13Blackburn724189-110
14Rotherham7304611-59
15Nottm Forest71518808
16Norwich72231012-28
17Hull7214811-37
18QPR7214514-97
19Millwall713379-26
20Stoke7133913-46
21Birmingham705257-25
22Reading7124811-35
23Preston7124712-55
24Ipswich7034511-63
