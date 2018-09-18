Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Dawson has made one league appearance since joining Nottingham Forest ahead of this season

Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy is not available for selection because of a groin injury.

Defender Michael Dawson (calf) will hope to feature after being left on the bench for the Reds' draw with Swansea.

Sheffield Wednesday have no new injuries or suspensions to contend with after Saturday's draw with Stoke.

Striker Gary Hooper is closing on a return after playing 60 minutes for the Owls' under-23 team but will not feature at the City Ground.

Match facts