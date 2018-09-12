Richarlison: Everton forward scores twice as Brazil beat El Salvador 5-0

From the section

Richarlison joined Everton in a £50m deal in the summer

Everton forward Richarlison scored twice on his first start for Brazil as they beat El Salvador 5-0 at FedExField in Maryland.

The 21-year-old won a penalty in the second minute, which was scored by Neymar for his 59th Brazil goal.

Richarlison doubled the lead with a curling strike, before Philippe Coutinho added a third.

Richarlison swept home his second in the 50th minute, with Marquinhos heading home a fifth late on.

Victory was Brazil's second in succession as they rebuild after exiting the World Cup at the quarter-final stage with defeat by Belgium.

Richarlison, who made his debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 2-0 win over the USA, has scored three Premier League goals this season after moving to Everton in the summer in a £50m deal.

Elsewhere, Argentina - who were without Barcelona forward Lionel Messi - drew 0-0 with Colombia in New Jersey.

Both sides had stand-in coaches for the game, with Argentina yet to replace Jorge Sampaoli, and Jose Pekerman having resigned as Colombia boss.

A second-half goal from 19-year old New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adam gave the USA a 1-0 win against 10-man Mexico in Nashville.

Four minutes before Adam's winner - his first international goal - Angel Zaldivar was shown a red card for a two-footed challenge on US captain Wil Trapp.