Match ends, Brazil 5, El Salvador 0.
Richarlison: Everton forward scores twice as Brazil beat El Salvador 5-0
Everton forward Richarlison scored twice on his first start for Brazil as they beat El Salvador 5-0 at FedExField in Maryland.
The 21-year-old won a penalty in the second minute, which was scored by Neymar for his 59th Brazil goal.
Richarlison doubled the lead with a curling strike, before Philippe Coutinho added a third.
Richarlison swept home his second in the 50th minute, with Marquinhos heading home a fifth late on.
Victory was Brazil's second in succession as they rebuild after exiting the World Cup at the quarter-final stage with defeat by Belgium.
Richarlison, who made his debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 2-0 win over the USA, has scored three Premier League goals this season after moving to Everton in the summer in a £50m deal.
Elsewhere, Argentina - who were without Barcelona forward Lionel Messi - drew 0-0 with Colombia in New Jersey.
Both sides had stand-in coaches for the game, with Argentina yet to replace Jorge Sampaoli, and Jose Pekerman having resigned as Colombia boss.
A second-half goal from 19-year old New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adam gave the USA a 1-0 win against 10-man Mexico in Nashville.
Four minutes before Adam's winner - his first international goal - Angel Zaldivar was shown a red card for a two-footed challenge on US captain Wil Trapp.
Line-ups
Brazil
- 12Murara Neto
- 22Militão
- 3Vital da SilvaSubstituted forde Almeida Monteiroat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 13Marquinhos
- 16Lobo Silva
- 15Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forPereiraat 70'minutes
- 5CasemiroSubstituted forFredat 45'minutes
- 11CoutinhoSubstituted forSousa Soaresat 54'minutes
- 7Douglas CostaSubstituted forWillianat 54'minutes
- 9RicharlisonSubstituted forTolentino Coelho de Limaat 54'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 1Alisson
- 2Thiago Silva
- 4de Almeida Monteiro
- 6Filipe Luís
- 14Fabinho
- 17Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 18Fred
- 19Willian
- 20Roberto Firmino
- 21Sousa Soares
- 23Pereira
- 24de Souza Nogueira
El Salvador
- 1Hernández
- 21Tamacas
- 3Domínguez
- 5Mendoza
- 17Barahona
- 20AlfaroBooked at 17minsSubstituted forOrellanaat 36'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 16Cerén
- 7BairesSubstituted forÁlvarezat 30'minutesSubstituted forGarcíaat 66'minutes
- 14Flores JacoSubstituted forCastroat 73'minutes
- 10AlasSubstituted forCoreaat 45'minutes
- 8Pineda
Substitutes
- 2García
- 4Castro
- 6Orellana
- 9Díaz
- 11Corea
- 12Álvarez
- 13Rivas
- 15Renderos
- 18Carabantes
- 19Ramírez
- 23Galdamez Coca
- 24Sosa
- Referee:
- Jair Marrufo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 5, El Salvador 0.
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Brazil).
Roberto Domínguez (El Salvador) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Everton.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 5, El Salvador 0. Marquinhos (Brazil) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Bryan Tamacas.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Brazil).
Roberto Domínguez (El Salvador) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willian (Brazil).
Óscar Cerén (El Salvador) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eder Militão (Brazil).
Dennis Pineda (El Salvador) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Everton (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Narciso Orellana.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Bryan Tamacas.
Corner, El Salvador. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Willian (Brazil) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Everton (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Substitution
Substitution, El Salvador. Ibsen Castro replaces Andrés Flores Jaco.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.
Booking
Narciso Orellana (El Salvador) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Narciso Orellana (El Salvador).
Booking
Felipe (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Felipe (Brazil).
Dennis Pineda (El Salvador) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Andreas Pereira replaces Arthur.
Foul by Willian (Brazil).
Juan Barahona (El Salvador) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Willian.
Eder Militão (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dustin Corea (El Salvador).
Foul by Lucas Paquetá (Brazil).
Narciso Orellana (El Salvador) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, El Salvador. Moisés Xavier García replaces Arturo Álvarez.
Delay in match Bryan Tamacas (El Salvador) because of an injury.