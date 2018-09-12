Torquay United: Gary Owers parts company with National League South club

Gary Owers was previously manager of Bath City before joining Torquay

Gary Owers has parted company with National League South club Torquay United as their manager.

The Gulls are 14th after just three wins in their opening nine league games having been relegated from the National League last season.

Owers took charge in September last year, but was unable to steer the club to safety and prevent it falling to its lowest level in 89 years.

"We're working hard on securing a new manager," chairman Clarke Osborne said.

Torquay dropped out of the EFL in 2013-14.