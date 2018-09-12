Reading: Gianluca Nani appointed as sporting director

From the section

Gianluca Nani's most recent sporting director post was at Arabian Gulf League club Al Jazira

Championship side Reading have appointed Gianluca Nani as their new sporting director.

The Italian has previously held similar roles at Italian outfit Brescia, Premier League clubs West Ham and Watford and Arabian side Al Jazira.

Nani replaces Dutchman Brian Tevreden, who has left the post of technical director to become chief executive at Belgian side KSV Roeselare.

Royals chief executive Ron Gourlay said Nani had "a proven pedigree".

"He has experience in nurturing young talent and creating recruitment and development structures," he told the club website.