Premier League: Tottenham v Liverpool - pick your combined XI

This was the most selected Spurs v Liverpool combined XI at 15:00 BST on Friday

Tottenham and Liverpool meet on Saturday in a game between two of the Premier League's expected title challengers.

Spurs made no new signings during the summer, while Liverpool added four players, including goalkeeper Alisson for a reported £66.8m.

We asked you to pick your combined XI and had a look at who you have chosen so far. Unsurprisingly Mohamed Salah is the most selected player - in 93% of teams, with Virgil van Dijk second, Sadio Mane third and Harry Kane fourth.

In goal, Liverpool's Alisson got 1.6 times as many picks as Spurs captain Hugo Lloris.

