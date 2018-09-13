Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool, Hampden, Stuttgart, Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Norwich, Sunderland, Fulham

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Out-of-contract 34-year-old striker Darren Bent is keen to join Steven Gerrard's Rangers after turning down a pay-as-you-play deal at Burton Albion after his departure from Derby County. (Talksport)

Liverpool rejected offers from Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Rangers and Lyon for 20-year-old English striker Dominic Solanke during the summer transfer window. (London Evening Standard)

Redeveloping Hampden Park along similar lines to the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart could cost up to £90m, according to the architect behind the project for the German club that led to the stands either side of the old running track demolished and the pitch lowered to accommodate the construction of two steep-sided stands closer to the pitch. (The Herald)

The Scottish FA has been given an open invitation from Stuttgart, who once had a bowl-style stadium like Hampden and created a 60,000-capacity arena, to visit Germany and gain insight into how the Glasgow stadium could be revamped after the governing body buys it from Queen's Park for £5m. (Daily Mail)

Lord Willie Haughey and fellow businessman Sir Tom Hunter will contribute £1.25m each to the Scottish FA's purchase of Hampden Park from Queen's Park after the latter pledged to match the former's contribution. (The Scotsman)

Scotland's referees are seeking urgent clarification from football's international law makers over what constitutes a straight red card ahead of the return of the top-flight this weekend, with a video package believed to include incidents involving Rangers pair Alfredo Morelos and Allan McGregor as well as Hearts striker Steven Naismith being sent. (Daily Record)

Scottish football's European representatives will make more money under Uefa's plan for a third tournament, but the Champions League will remain difficult for champions like Celtic to reach the group stage. (The Herald, print edition)

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones has labelled the speculation over his future during recent transfer windows as "mental torture" after the 23-year-old was linked with Rangers, Norwich City and Sunderland. (Daily Record)

Stephen O'Donnell, the 26-year-old Kilmarnock right-back who this year broke into the Scotland side, has revealed that he thought then Partick Thistle manager Jackie McNamara had "lost his marbles" when he told him when he was 19 that he would play for the national team one day. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen and Scotland centre-half Scott McKenna is back in full training after being ruled out with a hamstring injury on 5 August. (Scottish Sun)

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney is on course to return to full fitness in time for Scotland's Nations League meeting with Israel on 11 October after pulling out of the double header against Belgium and Albania with an ankle injury. (Daily Record, print edition)

Australia coach Graham Arnold is to visit Scotland to speak to Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, Hibernian's Neil Lennon and Hearts' Craig Levein to ensure the release of players for future international matches. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Australian midfielder Ryan Edwards says he is relieved to know he is still wanted by new St Mirren manager Oran Kearney after joining on loan from Hearts only three days before previous boss Alan Stubbs was sacked.(Evening Times)

Hearts manager Craig Levein will host the Scottish Premiership leaders' media conference on Thursday morning as he continues his recovery from his recent health scare. (Daily Record)

Chile midfielder Manuel Iturra, who signed for Villarreal as a free agent after the closure of the transfer window, is not eligible to face Rangers in the Europa League group stage next week. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former world featherweight boxing champion Scott Harrison has returned to training as he dreams of a remarkable comeback at the age of 41 after his release from prison. (Daily Record)

British captain Leon Smith is convinced we have not seen the last of Andy Murray as a Davis Cup player despite the former world tennis number one deciding to miss this weekend's World Group play-off in Glasgow against Uzbekistan as he recovers from hip surgery. (The Scotsman)

With significant changes to the format of the Davis Cup limiting the amount of home and away ties from 2019 onwards, this weekend's Davis Cup World Group play-off between Great Britain and Uzbekistan could well be the last of these ties to be held at the Emirates Arena for quite some time. (The National)

Teo Geoghegen Hart's impressive year has continued, with the 23-year-old cyclist being the lone Scot named in the GB team for the UCI Road World Championships, which take place in Innsbruck, Austria later this month. (The National)