Celtic's Craig Gordon urges more SFA transparency over disciplinary decisions

Craig Gordon thinks the system requires tightening up

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has urged for more transparency surrounding the decisions made by the Scottish FA disciplinary panel.

It follows a number of contentious rulings this season.

"It seems quite a clouded subject on how they get to these decisions," Gordon said.

"As far as I'm aware, it goes to three referees. There's no comeback and you don't know who they are. It's a strange system."

His comments come as the SFA seeks clarification from world governing body Fifa over what constitutes a red card ahead of this weekend's games.

It has sent a video package to the footballing authorities of controversial incidents looking for guidance.

Aberdeen and Kilmarnock have failed in attempts this season to have red cards shown to, respectively, Mikey Devlin and Gary Dicker overturned.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos did have a red card overturned on appeal, while team-mate Allan McGregor did not face retrospective action after a similar kick out against Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer.

How does the process work?

If Scottish Professional Football League clubs decide to appeal against a decision, they must prove that an obvious error has been made.

They have until 13:00 on the first working day after the match to lodge their intention to appeal, with their case needing to be submitted by 17:00 the next day.

The player or any other personnel cannot attend the hearings, which will be a video conference between a tribunal of trained, independent judicial panel members.

As of this season, the Scottish FA's compliance officer plays no part in the proceedings.