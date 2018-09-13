Hugo Lloris: Tottenham goalkeeper out for 'several weeks' with thigh injury

Lloris has not played since Spurs' 3-0 victory against Manchester United on 27 August

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be out for "several weeks" with a thigh injury, but will retain the captaincy after his drink-drive conviction.

The 31-year-old missed Spurs' Premier League game at Watford on 2 September and both of France's matches during the international break.

On Wednesday, he was fined £50,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after admitting drink-driving.

"He said he is sorry and accepts his mistake," said Mauricio Pochettino.

"He is the first to regret about everything and all that happened is not good. He doesn't feel great.

"Everyone can make a mistake, he made a mistake and he is suffering. He is punishing himself. That is a massive lesson for everyone, he was the first to tell me he made a mistake."

Asked if the World Cup winner would remain as captain, Pochettino said: "Of course."

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli will also miss Saturday's game against Liverpool after injuring a hamstring.

"Alli is a bit unlucky, he suffered a small injury after 20 minutes against Spain," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"We are disappointed because we're going to miss him for this game and possibly Inter Milan in the Champions League, but it is not a big issue."

He added: "Lloris will have another scan to see the evolution of his injury. Hopefully it will be OK and he will be available again soon like Dele Alli."

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League after they lost 2-1 to Watford, while Liverpool are top, having won all four games.