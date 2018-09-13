BBC Sport - Watch: Linfield close in on another women's title

Watch: Linfield close in on another women's title

Linfield Ladies take a huge step towards retaining the NIFL Women's Premiership title after beating Cliftonville 3-2 at Solitude.

Kirsty McGuinness scored an excellent winner, while Cliftonville were left fuming after they felt Billie Simpson's header crossed the line.

Elsewhere, Glentoran Women leapgrogged Cliftonville into second after beating Derry City Ladies while Sion Swifts edged past Crusaders Strikers thanks to Aimee Mackin's goal.

