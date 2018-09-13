Denis Cheryshev: Russia midfielder cleared of doping violation by authorities

Cheryshev has spent his entire senior career in Spain, playing for Real Madrid, Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia

Russia midfielder Denis Cheryshev has been cleared of a doping violation after anti-doping authorities found no "signs of irregular behaviour".

The 27-year-old, on loan at Valencia from Villarreal, was investigated after his father revealed his son had used growth hormone (HGH) treatment.

But Spain's anti-doping agency has now closed its investigation after finding no wrongdoing.

Cheryshev played five World Cup games as hosts Russia reached the last eight.