Denis Cheryshev: Russia midfielder cleared of doping violation by authorities
-
- From the section European Football
Russia midfielder Denis Cheryshev has been cleared of a doping violation after anti-doping authorities found no "signs of irregular behaviour".
The 27-year-old, on loan at Valencia from Villarreal, was investigated after his father revealed his son had used growth hormone (HGH) treatment.
But Spain's anti-doping agency has now closed its investigation after finding no wrongdoing.
Cheryshev played five World Cup games as hosts Russia reached the last eight.