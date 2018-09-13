Jim O'Brien: Bradford City sign former Barnsley and Coventry midfielder

Jim O'Brien
Jim O'Brien has played almost 100 games at League One level during his career

Bradford City have signed free agent Jim O'Brien on a short-term deal until December.

O'Brien, 30, had been on trial with the Bantams under new manager David Hopkin, following the Scottish midfielder's summer exit from Ross County.

The ex-Celtic and Motherwell player, who will join subject to international clearance, has also had stints at Barnsley, Coventry and Shrewsbury.

"It is a massive club and it is a real privilege to be here," O'Brien said.

"The fan base is fantastic and I will give my all. When you play for a big club there is always pressure. But I am determined to work hard and make the most of the chance I have been given by David."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story