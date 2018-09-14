Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Gordon, Brown, Hearts, Hampden, Kilmarnock, Spence

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic captain Scott Brown is not only close to agreeing a contract extension as a player but manager Brendan Rodgers thinks the midfielder has a long-term role within the Scottish champions' backroom staff. (Evening Times)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon admits he is unsure of his immediate international future after being on the Scotland bench for the Nations League win over Albania but insists he "won't chuck the toys out of the pram" and end his international career if he plays second fiddle to Rangers' Allan McGregor in Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers. (The Scotsman)

Greig Spence claims Craig Gordon covered his wages after he was off his day job for three months following the Celtic goalkeeper's kung-fu style kick on the Alloa Athletic striker in 2016. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton wonders why Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has been charged by the Scottish FA for implying bias or incompetence by a match official and bringing the game into disrepute when Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard escaped punishment for similar comments. (The Herald)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has poured petrol on the under-fire disciplinary regime at the Scottish FA - branding their new judicial panel of former referees "the three stooges". (The Scotsman)

Queen's Park will look to an uncertain future on Wednesday at what looks set to be a stormy members' meeting with even the club's prized amateur status under threat after Scotland's oldest club agreed to sell Hampden Park to the Scottish FA for a knockdown price of £5m. (The Scotsman)

Former Scottish Premier League chief executive Roger Mitchell has accused the Scottish FA of wasting money by staying at "dreadful" Hampden Park, saying the £5m used to buy to the national stadium from Queen's Park would be far better invested in grassroots football. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he lasted five minutes before defying doctors orders to watch his side's win over St Mirren on television following the 53-year-old's recent heart scare. (Scottish Sun)

West Bromwich Albion are yet to make a decision over free agent Russell Martin, the 32-year-old Scotland and former Norwich City defender who was invited to train with the Championship club during the international break. (Birmingham Mail)

Villarreal coach Javier Calleja has warned his players to stop making defensive howlers ahead of their Europa League meeting with Rangers next week after they made the worst start to the season for 20 years. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Duncan Scott, the 21-year-old University of Stirling swimmer who won six medals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, capped off a spectacular year by being named Scottish Sportsperson of the Year at the Team Scotland Scottish Sports Awards in Edinburgh. (The National)

Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, who has had two spells assisting Cricket Scotland, was immediately linked with the vacant head coach's role after announcing his retirement from playing after 23 seasons with Durham. (ESPN)