Ethan Ampadu: Neil Warnock wants Chelsea player at Cardiff City

Ethan Ampadu made his Exeter City debut as a 15-year old before his transfer to Chelsea in 2017

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he plans to talk to Chelsea about signing Wales international Ethan Ampadu on loan in January.

Ampadu, 18, has only made one Premier League appearance as a substitute since joining from Exeter City in 2017.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin says he should go out on loan in January if he is not getting enough game time.

"They should loan him to us," said Warnock, whose side travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday (15:00 BST).

Ampadu made his Exeter debut as a 15-year old before his transfer to Chelsea, and has featured seven times for the first team, the majority in cup games.

He impressed in his first competitive start for Wales in the 4-1 Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff and won his fourth cap in the 2-0 defeat by Denmark.

"What I like about him is that he is so confident," added Warnock of Ampadu, who can play in defence or midfield.

"He plays the game simple. He will have to quicken up a little bit when he gets higher up because he will get caught.

"He will get that by playing games. When you play with the type of players he has to play with it does help with his education.

"They have good players who could do with playing - and if they could get a game in the Premier League I think it would help their development.

"I will be speaking to somebody at Chelsea about one or two things."

Warnock also said he tried to sign Chelsea's England striker Tammy Abraham. while the Cardiff manager also revealed he was looking at Joe Allen in the summer before the Welsh midfielder signed an extended contract with Stoke City.

Former Scotland international Nevin, who spent five years at Chelsea, thinks Ampadu could feature regularly for Maurizio Sarri's side if they progress in cup competitions.

"It's so tough to get into the Chelsea first team," Nevin told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales.

"He might just get enough games this season - maybe 20 or so - and they might mostly come in the Europa League if Chelsea go all the way, and some cup games as well.

"If he's not in the Chelsea first team fairly regularly by January, for his sake, Chelsea's sake and Wales' sake, get him out on loan and make sure he plays in the Premier League every week.

"It doesn't matter where he goes - he'll be good enough.

"There's lots of players who have got good quality but his attitude is stunning.

"He will put the effort in everywhere - it doesn't matter if it's centre half or centre midfield. He's got such bravery about him."