John Terry: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri open to coaching role for ex-captain

John Terry won five Premier League titles as a player at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says he is open to the idea of former captain John Terry joining the coaching staff at Stamford Bridge.

Terry, 37, left the club after 22 years in June last year, before joining Championship side Aston Villa on a season-long loan.

The former England centre-back rejected a move to Spartak Moscow this week, citing family reasons.

"If he wants to help us, I'm very, very happy," Sarri said.

Terry made more than 700 appearances for Chelsea, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League.

He played 36 times last season for Villa, who were beaten in the Championship play-off final by Fulham.

"The last time I spoke with him he told me that he wants to play for another season," added Sarri, who took charge of the Blues in the summer.

"Chelsea is his home, of course.

"For sure, he will be a point of reference for me, for everybody here [if he returns].

"It's up to him. If he wants to play for another season, I think it's right he tries to play."

Chelsea have won their opening four league games and host newly promoted Cardiff City on Saturday (15:00 BST kick-off)