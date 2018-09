Jefferson Montero joined Swansea City in 2014 and had loan spells with Getafe and Ecuador side Emelec in the 2017/18 season

Swansea City have suffered an injury blow after Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero was ruled out for between four and six weeks.

Montero is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in training this week.

The winger has produced some match-winning substitute performances in the early stages of the Championship season.

Montero starred in the victories at Sheffield United and Millwall.