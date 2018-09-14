Leigh Griffiths: Striker 'at Celtic for 10 in a row' after signing new deal

Leigh Griffiths has enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at Celtic

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says he is "here for 10 in a row" after signing a new four-year contract to 2022.

The Scottish champions are back-to-back domestic treble winners and targeting their eighth successive Premiership title this term.

Scotland international Griffiths, 28, has made 190 Celtic outings and scored his 100th goal as Brendan Rodgers' side beat Suduva in last month's Europa League play-off.

"I'm over the moon," he told Celtic TV.

"From the moment I walked in the door here, this is where I wanted to be for the rest of my life. I can't wait for the future.

"Celtic is a great club and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else. I had the opportunity to move but I wanted to stay and fight for my place.

"I've been rewarded with another deal and knowing that I'm going to be here for another four years is great."

Griffiths began his professional career at Livingston before joining Dundee, ultimately earning a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The striker had two fruitful loan spells with boyhood club Hibernian in 2011-12 and 2012-13, where Pat Fenlon's side were twice Scottish Cup runners-up, making his Scotland debut in the process.

He joined Celtic from Wolves in January 2014 and has amassed 19 caps for his country, scoring two free-kicks in Scotland's World Cup qualifying draw with England last summer.

"I'm here for the 10-in-a-row bid, but my main focus now is trying to get in the team and stay as fit as possible," Griffiths added.

"I've hit the 100 now and I want to try and continue that and aim for greater heights."