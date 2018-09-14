Liverpool Women: Neil Redfearn resigns after three months in charge

From the section

Liverpool Women boss Neil Redfearn has resigned after three months in charge of the Women's Super League club.

Former Leeds United, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers Belles manager Redfearn replaced Scott Rogers in June.

But the Reds lost both of their first two competitive matches under the 53-year-old, including a 5-0 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday.

Former Liverpool, Sheffield Wednesday and England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland, 37, has been named as caretaker boss.

He will be assisted by Vicky Jepson, who was appointed as a first-team coach in August.