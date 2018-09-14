Wes Hoolahan: West Brom sign midfielder after Norwich exit
West Bromwich Albion have signed former Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan on a short-term deal until January.
The 36-year-old former Republic of Ireland international left the Canaries in the summer and joins their Championship rivals as a free agent with an option to extend the contract.
He played 352 games for the Carrow Road club during a 10-year stay.
Baggies head coach Darren Moore told the club website Hoolahan's "quality was there for all to see".
Moore added: "He brings great experience and greater options to our group.
"We had a look at him over three or four days. He is a great pro and I think everyone knows the quality he possesses. He gives us more depth and fantastic experience."