Wes Hoolahan: West Brom sign midfielder after Norwich exit

Wes Hoolahan played under seven different permanent managers at Norwich

West Bromwich Albion have signed former Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan on a short-term deal until January.

The 36-year-old former Republic of Ireland international left the Canaries in the summer and joins their Championship rivals as a free agent with an option to extend the contract.

He played 352 games for the Carrow Road club during a 10-year stay.

Baggies head coach Darren Moore told the club website Hoolahan's "quality was there for all to see".

Moore added: "He brings great experience and greater options to our group.

"We had a look at him over three or four days. He is a great pro and I think everyone knows the quality he possesses. He gives us more depth and fantastic experience."