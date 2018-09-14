Wes Hoolahan: West Brom sign midfielder after Norwich exit

Wes Hoolahan playing for Norwich City
Wes Hoolahan played under seven different permanent managers at Norwich

West Bromwich Albion have signed former Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan on a short-term deal until January.

The 36-year-old former Republic of Ireland international left the Canaries in the summer and joins their Championship rivals as a free agent with an option to extend the contract.

He played 352 games for the Carrow Road club during a 10-year stay.

Baggies head coach Darren Moore told the club website Hoolahan's "quality was there for all to see".

Moore added: "He brings great experience and greater options to our group.

"We had a look at him over three or four days. He is a great pro and I think everyone knows the quality he possesses. He gives us more depth and fantastic experience."

