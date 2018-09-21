Aston Villa v Sheffield Wednesday

Yannick Bolasie scored his first Aston Villa goal against Rotherham on Tuesday

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce takes the helm for his 100th game at the Midlands club against Sheffield Wednesday.

Villa are likely to be unchanged on the back of the 2-0 home win against Rotherham United in midweek, when new boys Tammy Abraham and Yannick Bolasie were both on the scoresheet.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher is pushing for a recall.

The ex-Wolves and Burnley striker came off the bench to score in the 2-1 midweek defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Sam Hutchinson has resumed full training after recovering from a groin injury, while Fernando Forestieri completes his three-match suspension.

One key factor may be where Bruce opts to deploy Mile Jedinak. He again successfully used him at the back in midweek. But, against an Owls side who shocked Villa on home soil 10 months ago, he could pick him in midfield to match the visitors' physical strength.

Villa boss Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"I've been here for 100 games and I think my record speaks for itself. We've lost four at home since I've been here.

"My focus is totally on how can I get this club to the Premier League and nothing's changed in that respect on my behalf.

"I'll always try to do my best. Believe me, we've got the nucleus of a very good team again so, judge me again by the end of the year.

"I always go by how the stadium is towards me. And I have to say, since I've been here, in the 100 games, the stadium has been nothing but fantastic towards me."

Match facts