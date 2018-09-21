Middlesbrough v Swansea City
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could make changes, with Stewart Downing and Jonny Howson among seven players to have started every league game.
Striker Rudy Gestede is nearing fitness but is unlikely to be available.
Swansea will recall Oli McBurnie to their starting line-up, with midfield pair Jay Fulton and Tom Carroll back.
But captain Leroy Fer (groin) and Bersant Celina (ankle) are still sidelined, while Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony has a hamstring strain.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have lost just one of their last nine home league matches against Swansea (W5 D3), though it was the last time they met in the Championship in February 2011.
- Swansea failed to score against Middlesbrough in both matches during the 2016-17 season in the Premier League, their most recent league meetings.
- Tony Pulis' last league meeting with Swansea outside the top-flight was in April 1994 with Bournemouth in a third tier match - the Swans, managed by Frank Burrows, won 1-0.
- Swansea have failed to score in six of their last nine away league games, though they've not lost when they have found the net in that run (W2 D1).
- Excluding play-offs, Middlesbrough have won their last six home league matches played on Saturday.
- Oli McBurnie has scored four of Swansea's seven league goals this season, including three of their last four.