Middlesbrough v Swansea City

Aden Flint has scored once in eight Championship appearances since joining Middlesbrough in the summer

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could make changes, with Stewart Downing and Jonny Howson among seven players to have started every league game.

Striker Rudy Gestede is nearing fitness but is unlikely to be available.

Swansea will recall Oli McBurnie to their starting line-up, with midfield pair Jay Fulton and Tom Carroll back.

But captain Leroy Fer (groin) and Bersant Celina (ankle) are still sidelined, while Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony has a hamstring strain.

Match facts